Selena Gomez launches Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez has announced the launch of the first line of her Rare Beauty products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The full line of thoughtfully formulated, thoroughly tested products includes 14 categories and 150 SKUs that will be available on September 3, 2020 at Sephora.com, Sephora stores, including Sephora inside JCPenney, and RareBeauty.com. Rare Beauty will launch in more regions around the world in 2021.

The brand is also releasing With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm in eight shades, Lip Souffle Matte Lip cream in 12 shades, Positive Light Liquid Luminizer in eight shades, Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in eight shades (four dewy and four matte), Brow Harmony Pencil & Gel, and three tools.

“I’m so excited to release beauty products that not only feel great, but also celebrate what makes each of us rare,” Selena Gomez said. “These products aren’t about being someone else, it’s about being who you are, whether that’s rocking a full face of bold makeup or barely any makeup at all. Makeup is something to enjoy, it’s not something you need. I want every person to feel beautiful exactly as they are.”

From the first Rare Beauty product sold onward, one percent of all sales, as well as funds raised from partners, will be dedicated to the Rare Impact Fund that aims to increase access to mental health resources.