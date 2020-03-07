Selena Gomez: My first kiss on camera was one of the worst days of my life

Selena Gomez’s first kiss on camera was “one of the worst days” of her life.

The 27-year-old singer shared her first on-camera kiss with Dylan Sprouse – the twin brother of actor Cole Sprouse – as she made a guest appearance on the Disney series The Suite Life of Zack and Cody in 2006, but Selena doesn’t have especially fond memories of the experience.

Appearing on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’, Selena recalled: “I guest-starred on the show, but I kissed his brother and didn’t get to kiss Cole. It was my first kiss.”

Then, the show’s host, Kelly Clarkson, asked the brunette beauty to clarify whether it was her first-ever kiss or just her first smooch on camera.

Selena replied: “On camera! It was one of the worst days of my life.”