Selena Gomez says she was depressed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

Selena Gomez says she was depressed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemicMonday, October 12, 2020
|
Like many of
us, American singer Selena Gomez struggled to deal with the coronavirus
pandemic when it just started.
However, as time progressed, she said that things have been improving for her, and she has been finding time for family and friends.
“In the beginning, I couldn’t deal with it that well. I kind of went into a bit of a depression,” she said in a chat with Dr Vivek Murthy that was posted on her Rare Beauty Instagram page on Saturday.
“And then I started going into a place where I was really writing and being active. I guess it just forced me to have that time.”
She continued: “My job is a lot of travel, connecting with people, making people happy, and that makes me happy, so it has been a struggle.”
In addition to now finding time for the people she loves, Selena said that she has been able to work on various projects.
“Slowly, towards the end, I found thing things I’m doing are coming out, and that was extremely exciting for me. I’ve worked on personal things like a beauty line that has a goal of reaching $100 million in 10 years for mental health,” said Selena, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
She also said that she has also been recording and doing a number of activities that have been helping her to stay sane.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy