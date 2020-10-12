Selena Gomez says she was depressed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

Like many of

us, American singer Selena Gomez struggled to deal with the coronavirus

pandemic when it just started.

However, as time progressed, she said that things have been improving for her, and she has been finding time for family and friends.

“In the beginning, I couldn’t deal with it that well. I kind of went into a bit of a depression,” she said in a chat with Dr Vivek Murthy that was posted on her Rare Beauty Instagram page on Saturday.

“And then I started going into a place where I was really writing and being active. I guess it just forced me to have that time.”

She continued: “My job is a lot of travel, connecting with people, making people happy, and that makes me happy, so it has been a struggle.”

In addition to now finding time for the people she loves, Selena said that she has been able to work on various projects.

“Slowly, towards the end, I found thing things I’m doing are coming out, and that was extremely exciting for me. I’ve worked on personal things like a beauty line that has a goal of reaching $100 million in 10 years for mental health,” said Selena, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

She also said that she has also been recording and doing a number of activities that have been helping her to stay sane.