Selena Gomez spent Christmas signing copies of her album

Selena Gomez spent Christmas signing thousands of copies of her new album.

The 27-year-old singer has revealed via Instagram that, rather than indulging herself over the festive period, she was busily at work, signing 4,000 copies of her upcoming album, Rare.

The brunette beauty wrote on the photo-sharing platform: “Merry Christmas and many, many blessings to you and your close loved ones!! 4,000 down 6,000 more to go RARE is coming out Jan 10th. (sic)”

A source close to Selena revealed that the chart-topping star is spending the holidays at Mammoth Lakes in California, where she’s been shopping and meeting fans.

The insider told E! News: “She was so nice, smiling and hugging her little sister the whole time. Her mom was really nice too. Selena seemed like she was in a good mood.

“She also took a picture with a little girl who was a fan.”