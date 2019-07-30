Serena Williams’ lifelong fight for equality

Serena Williams’ lifelong fight for equalityTuesday, July 30, 2019
Serena Williams will fight for equality until the “day she’s in her grave”.
The tennis star — who has daughter Alexis, 22 months — feels it is important to fight for what she believes is right for as long as she lives.
She said: “The day I stop fighting for equality and for people that look like you and me will be the day I’m in my grave.”
Serena suffered from post-natal depression following the birth of her daughter and opened up about her journey to help others.
She said: “Honestly, sometimes I think I still have to deal with it. I think people have to talk about it more because it’s almost like the fourth trimester, it’s part of the pregnancy. I remember one day, I couldn’t find Olympia’s bottle and I got so upset I started crying… because I wanted to be perfect for her.”
