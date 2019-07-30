Serena Williams’ lifelong fight for equality

Serena Williams will fight for equality until the “day she’s in her grave”.

The tennis star — who has daughter Alexis, 22 months — feels it is important to fight for what she believes is right for as long as she lives.

She said: “The day I stop fighting for equality and for people that look like you and me will be the day I’m in my grave.”

Serena suffered from post-natal depression following the birth of her daughter and opened up about her journey to help others.

She said: “Honestly, sometimes I think I still have to deal with it. I think people have to talk about it more because it’s almost like the fourth trimester, it’s part of the pregnancy. I remember one day, I couldn’t find Olympia’s bottle and I got so upset I started crying… because I wanted to be perfect for her.”