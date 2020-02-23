Serena Williams says it’s difficult being a working mom

Serena Williams finds it hard being a working mom.

The tennis star – who has two-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia with her husband Alexis Ohanian – admits it can be tough raising a little girl and focusing on her day job too, leaving her feeling “exhausted and stressed”.

She wrote: “I am not sure who took this picture but working and being a mom is not easy. I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match. We keep going. I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out. I’m proud to be this baby’s mama @olympiaohanian. #nofilter #nomakeup #nohairbursh lol #justme (sic)”

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old sportswoman previously confessed she finds it “really kind of painful” being away from her baby daughter.

She said: “I actually prefer playing in the day because I get to go home and see my baby. I’ve been missing her the last few nights when I play. In the beginning, she would really be upset when I left. And now she’s a little bit better. I think I’m a little more upset. But at the same time, she definitely still takes it a little hard. She’s still super young.”

Serena revealed that while it’s tough not always being there for her daughter, she thinks it is “good for her” to be able to work still.

She added: “You know, it’s hard. Sometimes my heart literally aches when I’m not around her. But, you know, it’s good for me, I guess, to keep working and just – to all moms out there that it’s not easy. It’s really kind of painful sometimes. Sometimes you just have to do what you have to do.”