Serena Williams’s husband calls Ion Tiriac “sexist” and “racist” for saying Williams should retire

Serena Williams’s husband calls Ion Tiriac “sexist” and “racist” for saying Williams should retireWednesday, January 06, 2021
|
One thing you’re not going to do is come after Serena Williams. Not if her husband, Alexis Ohanian can help it.
Ohanian came to the quick defence of his wife after former tennis player, Ion Tiriac said Williams should retire.
“Serena was a sensational player,” Tiriac, told Romanian public channel TVR in a recent interview. “If she had a little decency, she would retire. At this age and the weight she is now, she does not move as easily as she did 15 years ago.”
But Williams’s husband blasted Tiriac as being “sexist” and ‘racist”
“2021 and no holding back when a racist/sexist clown with a platform comes for my family,” Ohanian, the Reddit co-founder wrote on Twitter. “Safe to say no one gives a damn what Ion iriac thinks.”
And nope, he wasn’t finished.
“Had to Google it… turns out my 3-year-old has more Grand Slam victories than this (clown emoji).
Tiriac is the owner of the Madrid Open and has one singles title to his name. Williams has 22 Grand Slam championships.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy