Serena Williams’s husband calls Ion Tiriac “sexist” and “racist” for saying Williams should retire

One thing you’re not going to do is come after Serena Williams. Not if her husband, Alexis Ohanian can help it.

Ohanian came to the quick defence of his wife after former tennis player, Ion Tiriac said Williams should retire.

“Serena was a sensational player,” Tiriac, told Romanian public channel TVR in a recent interview. “If she had a little decency, she would retire. At this age and the weight she is now, she does not move as easily as she did 15 years ago.”

But Williams’s husband blasted Tiriac as being “sexist” and ‘racist”

“2021 and no holding back when a racist/sexist clown with a platform comes for my family,” Ohanian, the Reddit co-founder wrote on Twitter. “Safe to say no one gives a damn what Ion iriac thinks.”

And nope, he wasn’t finished.

“Had to Google it… turns out my 3-year-old has more Grand Slam victories than this (clown emoji).

Tiriac is the owner of the Madrid Open and has one singles title to his name. Williams has 22 Grand Slam championships.