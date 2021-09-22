‘Sex and the City’ actor Willie Garson has died

Actor Willie Garson, known for his role in the

His death was confirmed by his son, Nathen Garson. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m so proud of you.”

A HBO/HBO Max spokesperson also confirmed Garson’s passing, and hailed his contribution to the network.

“Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe,” the statement read. “He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”On “Sex and the City”

Garson played Stanford Blatch, friend, and confidant of protagonist Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker).