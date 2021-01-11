‘Sex and the City’ returns but without Samantha

BUZZ fam, here’s some fabulous news to start off your week – a S

Kim Cattrall, who played the popular character, Samantha, will not be part of the revamp series. We’ve not been told why she isn’t returning, but we do know that she has had a strained relationship with the show over the years.

The original HBO show followed the lives of four New York women negotiating work and relationships in the late 90s and early 2000s.

The new series will comprise of 10 half-hour episodes and production will begin in late spring.

And they’re keeping a tight lid on what the revival will entail. The trailer for the HBO Max show gives nothing away; It features numerous shots of New York, but none of the characters are seen on screen.