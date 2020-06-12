Sex positions that burn the most caloriesFriday, June 12, 2020
|
You don’t have to go to the gym to lose weight BUZZ Fam, your bedroom is just as effective, well, that’s if you’re having sex in your bedroom.
A recent research conducted by GolfSupport.com, revealed all the sex positions that you should be doing if you wanna lose some weight, while (hopefully) getting an orgasm.
The Squat
It makes a lot of sense that women could burn the most calories-between 188 and 224, while doing The Squat. The squat position involves the woman performing the popular exercise position on top of the man, who lies down flat. Men, on the other hand can lose up 50 calories. I know its not much, but come on.
The Butter Churner
Next on the list of fat burning sex positions for women is the Butter Churner. You probably don’t know which position is called the Butter Churner, but trust us when we say, you’ve been doing it. This position involves the man standing above the woman, and ‘squatting and thrusting’, while she lies below him with her legs bent backwards. If you’re brave enough to try it, you can lose up to 179 calories in 30 minutes. And men can burn up up to 211 calories.
The Standing Position
If you’re brave enough, then you should try the Standing position. Men can lose up to 198 calories while having some fun and trying not to dropping their partner. Women also need to put some effort into not falling, making them burn approximately 145 calories in this position.
Meanwhile Missionary, Spooning, and Eagle are some of the sex positions that burned the least amount of calories for both men and women.
Take a look at the listing below BUZZ Fam, and make note of all the ones you might be trying soon.
Sex positions that burn the most calories
For him
Butter churner: 211 calories
Standing: 198 calories
Doggy Style: 182 calories
Kneeling wheelbarrow: 167 calories
Lotus: 148 calories
The Eagle: 145 calories
Legs up: 127 calories
Spooning: 101 calories
69 position: 78 calories
The squat: 50 calories
Cowgirl: 48 calories
Reverse Cowgirl: 48 calories
For her
The squat: 188 calories
Butter churner: 179 calories
Kneeling wheelbarrow: 149 calories
Standing: 145 calories
Cowgirl: 139 calories
Lotus: 139 calories
Reverse Cowgirl: 137 calories
Legs up: 116 calories
69 position: 111 calories
Doggy Style: 103 calories
Spooning: 84 calories
The Eagle 69 calories
