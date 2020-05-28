Sex work to resume in Switzerland but some sports still banned

Switzerland will allows sex work to return on

June 6 but continue to prevent some sports as it tries to stop the spread of

the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In the strange turn of events, prostitution, which is legal in the European nation, will return along with cinemas, nightclubs and public pools but the Government has said sports and activities that involve close and constant contact will be prevented.

And while most will think that sex involves rather close and constant contact, the Health Minister Alain Berset says a “concept of protections seems possible” during sex work, adding that “erotic services could have resumed earlier.”

Switzerland reported fewer than 20 new COVID-19 cases per day this weel and led countries on the continent with reopening shops, restaurants and schools earlier this month while easing social distancing measures.

The June 6 date will also see the return of spontaneous public gatherings of as many as 30 people and events of no more than 300.