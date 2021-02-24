Shabba Ranks’s mother passes

Dancehall artiste Dexta Daps is among those in mourning following the passing of Seaview Gardens community stalwart Constance Christie.

Christie aka ‘Mama Christie’ is the mother of dancehall legend Shabba Ranks. She was 81 years old at the time of her passing.

Daps took to Instagram to share the heart-breaking news. “IDK Y GOD MAMA MAMA MAMAAA. THIS IS NOT HAPPENING” he had commented below a picture of Shabba’s mother along with a number of crying emojis. Daps had previously immortalised ‘Mama Christie’ in the dancehall hit track Shabba Madda Pot which saw her making a cameo appearance in the music video.

Bounty Killer also shared his condolences and support for Shabba and his family during their period of grief. “Condolences goes to Shabba Ranks and his family on the passing of his mother the well beloved Mama Christy rest well Aunt sad Street!” he wrote on Instagram.

Shabba, whose real name is Rexton Gordon, has not commented publicly on his mother’s passing.