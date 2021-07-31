Sha’Carri Richardson congratulates Jamaicans on sweep in women’s 100-meter dash

U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson took to social media on Saturday (July 31) to congratulate the three Jamaican female athletes who took all three spots in the 100-meter dash

“Congratulations to the ladies of Jamaica for the clean sweep,” Richardson tweeted

“Powerful, strong black women dominating the sport,” added Richardson.

Richardson shared congratulations for the Jamaicans, after she was dragged online for a tweet which was perceived as taunting the US Olympic team.

“Missing me yet?” Richardson tweeted on Friday.

The 21-year-old was left off the US Olympic team after failing a drug test at the U.S trials in late June.

Richardson was suspended following the incident and later apologized, attributing her failed drug test to the trauma of losing her biological mother.

Elaine Thompson-Herah won the 100 meter final with a time of 10.61 seconds, breaking the Olympic record that had stood for 33 years.

Fellow countrywomen Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson finished second and third.

Several America news outlets speculated that Richardson’s participation would have likely impeded the Jamaicans clean sweep ;though her personal best time of 10.75 was behind the Jamaican in second place.