Sha’Carri Richardson congratulates Jamaicans on sweep in women’s 100-meter dash

Sha’Carri Richardson congratulates Jamaicans on sweep in women’s 100-meter dashSaturday, July 31, 2021
|
U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson took to social media on Saturday (July 31) to congratulate the three Jamaican female athletes who took all three spots in the 100-meter dash
“Congratulations to the ladies of Jamaica for the clean sweep,” Richardson tweeted
“Powerful, strong black women dominating the sport,” added Richardson.
Richardson shared congratulations for the Jamaicans, after she was dragged online for a tweet which was perceived as taunting the US Olympic team.
“Missing me yet?” Richardson tweeted on Friday.
The 21-year-old was left off the US Olympic team after failing a drug test at the U.S trials in late June.
Richardson was suspended following the incident and later apologized, attributing her failed drug test to the trauma of losing her biological mother.
Elaine Thompson-Herah won the 100 meter final with a time of 10.61 seconds, breaking the Olympic record that had stood for 33 years.
Fellow countrywomen Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson finished second and third.
Several America news outlets speculated that Richardson’s participation would have likely impeded the Jamaicans clean sweep ;though her personal best time of 10.75 was behind the Jamaican in second place.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy