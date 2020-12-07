Shaggy brings Christmas cheer to ‘Good Morning America’Monday, December 07, 2020
International reggae artiste Shaggy brought some Christmas cheer to the
The song is from Shaggy’s 15-track Christmas album, Christmas In The Islands.
The Grammy-winning artiste told GMA hosts Robin Roberts and Amy Robach that the album was actually supposed to be a collaboration between him and UK singer, Sting. That plan, however, didn’t come to fruition because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It started with me and Sting we did the Disney Christmas special last year, and we started doing a couple of songs in reggae, and we said wouldn’t it be cool to do like a reggae Christmas album?
“At the top of the year, I started working on the melodies and I played a couple of them for Sting, and then the pandemic hit. I figure the pandemic would last about two months. But then he was stuck in the UK, and I was stuck in Jamaica, and then it was clear then that it was going to be a Shaggy Christmas album,” he said.
Adding that the album was inspired by the Caribbean Christmas experience.
Christmas In The Islands features artiste like; Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Shenseea, Junior Reid, OMI, Ne-Yo, and Romain Virgo.
