Shaggy featured on Christmas classic ‘Feliz Navidad’Tuesday, November 24, 2020
|
Dancehall
superstar Shaggy is to be featured on a new release of the smash Christmas hit Feliz
Navidad.
The release, which is set to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the track, will see Shaggy joining with original composer Jose Feliciano and several other artistes, including Michael Bolton, for a new version of the song.
Overall, about 30 artistes teamed up for a reimagining of the 19-word track. The recording was done remotely, and the song will be distributed through Amazon Music on Friday.
Shaggy is definitely in the festive mood this year, as he recently released his Christmas-themed album, Christmas In The Islands, to much fanfare and anticipation.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy