Shaggy featured on Christmas classic ‘Feliz Navidad’

Dancehall

superstar Shaggy is to be featured on a new release of the smash Christmas hit Feliz

Navidad.

The release, which is set to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the track, will see Shaggy joining with original composer Jose Feliciano and several other artistes, including Michael Bolton, for a new version of the song.

Overall, about 30 artistes teamed up for a reimagining of the 19-word track. The recording was done remotely, and the song will be distributed through Amazon Music on Friday.

Shaggy is definitely in the festive mood this year, as he recently released his Christmas-themed album, Christmas In The Islands, to much fanfare and anticipation.