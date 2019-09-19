Shakira goes ‘a month or more’ without seeing kids

Entertainer Shakira sometimes goes “a month or more” without seeing her sons.

The 42-year-old singer has Milan, six, and Sasha, four, with her husband Gerard Piqué, and has said her tough work schedule and life on the road means she sometimes has to spend weeks at a time away from her brood.

She said: “Sometimes it’s very hard when you cannot see your sons for a month or even more. It is so hard. But we call each other via FaceTime, so we are in constant communication, that helps.”

But Shakira is thankful she has her 32-year-old soccer player spouse to help her out with parenting duties, as she says they both “support each other” well.

The Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker added to Viva magazine: “We don’t have a written deal to share the tasks or anything like that, but we both are very involved in parenting and try to sort it out the best we can. We support each other and we also find a huge help in our families. We don’t know a different way to do it!”