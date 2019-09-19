Shakira goes ‘a month or more’ without seeing kids

Shakira goes ‘a month or more’ without seeing kidsThursday, September 19, 2019
|
Entertainer Shakira sometimes goes “a month or more” without seeing her sons.
The 42-year-old singer has Milan, six, and Sasha, four, with her husband Gerard Piqué, and has said her tough work schedule and life on the road means she sometimes has to spend weeks at a time away from her brood.
She said: “Sometimes it’s very hard when you cannot see your sons for a month or even more. It is so hard. But we call each other via FaceTime, so we are in constant communication, that helps.”
But Shakira is thankful she has her 32-year-old soccer player spouse to help her out with parenting duties, as she says they both “support each other” well.
The Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker added to Viva magazine: “We don’t have a written deal to share the tasks or anything like that, but we both are very involved in parenting and try to sort it out the best we can. We support each other and we also find a huge help in our families. We don’t know a different way to do it!”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy