Shakira plans to celebrate diversity during Super Bowl performance

Shakira has promised to celebrate “life and diversity” with the Super Bowl half-time show.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer and Jennifer Lopez will be taking to the stage during the flagship NFL game on Sunday, and they plan to honour the late Kobe Bryant – who died in a helicopter crash last weekend – as well as embrace a range of cultures and celebrations.

Speaking during a press conference for the show, Shakira said: “Life is so fragile. And that’s why we have to live every moment as intensely as we can. And I think we’ll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday.

“And we’ll be celebrating life and celebrating diversity in this country. I’m sure he’ll be very proud to see the message that we’re going to try to convey onstage.”

The 42-year-old singer believes the performance is a “palpable example of how anything is possible” and she and Jennifer, 50, are “redefining paradigms about age, about race, about background.”

She added: “It doesn’t really matter where you’re from, how old you are or where you come from, what matters is the message and what you have to say. We have a lot to say.”