Shakira says Super Bowl performance was the ‘best birthday gift ever’

Shakira hailed her performance at the Super Bowl half-time show as the “best birthday gift ever”.

The Colombian singer turned 43 on Sunday and celebrated the occasion by taking to the stage at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami midway through the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers and couldn’t have asked for a better day.

Taking to Twitter shortly after the segment – which she co-headlined with Jennifer Lopez – Shakira thanked her fans and her “hardworking” production team.

Alongside a photo of herself on stage, she wrote: “The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for.

“We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight, and we couldn’t have done it without all of you!”

Earlier in the evening, Shakira had kicked off the entertainment slot with her 2009 hit She Wolf before showing off her guitar-playing skills during a rendition of Empire.

The blonde beauty’s signature belly dancing moves were showcased during Whenever, Wherever while backed by a troupe of other dancers.

She later came back out during Jennifer’s set, playing drums while her friend duetted with her 11-year-old daughter Emme on Let’s Get Loud and then taking centre stage again for the finale to the 14-minute segment.