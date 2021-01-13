Shakira sells music publishing rights to UK company

Shakira sells music publishing rights to UK companyWednesday, January 13, 2021
The Board of Hipgnosis
Songs Fund Limited, a UK-based investment company, has acquired 100% of
Grammy-winning superstar Shakira’s music publishing rights.
Hipgnosis made the announcement Wednesday. Shakira’s catalogue includes 145 songs, including Hips Don’t Lie, Whenever, Wherever, La Tortura, She Wolf and Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).
The Grammy-winner, in a statement, said, “Being a songwriter is an accomplishment that I consider equal to and perhaps even greater than being a singer and an artist. At eight years old — long before I sang — I wrote to make sense of the world. Each song is a reflection of the person I was at the time that I wrote it, but once a song is out in the world, it belongs not only to me but to those who appreciate it as well.”
–AP
