Shameless PR? Amazon boss Jeff Bezos slammed for ‘inconsequential’ donation amid Australia bushfires

Scores of social media users are expressing

their disappointment at an announcement from Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos,

who on Sunday said he would be donating US $690,000 to the relief efforts in

fire-ravaged Australia.

Bezos, in an Instagram post on Sunday, pledged one million Australian dollars (US$690,000) on behalf of the tech giant and like a knee-jerk reaction, several Twitter users ripped the donation as nothing more than a publicity stunt, in comparison to what Amazon could actually be capable of doing.

“Our hearts go out to all Australians as they cope with these devastating bushfires,” Bezos said, adding, “Amazon is donating 1 million AU dollars in needed provisions and services.”

View this post on Instagram Our hearts go out to all Australians as they cope with these devastating bushfires. Amazon is donating 1 million AU dollars in needed provisions and services. Find more about it and learn how customers can help as well. Link in bio.A post shared by Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos) on Jan 11, 2020 at 10:17pm PST

A drop from the ocean to quench the desert, do you see how this looks and why people are incensed by the donation?

The donation, though well-intentioned, faced immediate backlash in comparison to Bezos’ net worth, which Forbes estimates at US$116.7 billion.

Jeff Bezos is worth ~$116 billion. This is approximately 0.00059% of his fortune. If you had $50,000, this would be the equivalent of donating less than $30. And winning headlines for it — Brian Merchant (@bcmerchant) https://t.co/IzQlCMMozhJanuary 12, 2020

This is how much money — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) #JeffBezos makes in 3 minutes. https://t.co/HL9dYadpVQJanuary 12, 2020

What’s more, a 2019 Business Insider article posited that on average Bezos earned almost US$9 million an hour in 2018.

In the eyes (and mouths) of Twitter users, even as a sign of goodwill, Sunday’s announcement was a slap in the face to the devastated Australian outback – still reeling from the effects of months of continuous wildfires.

Jeff Bezos makes $149,340 a minute. So he is effectively donating 4.6 minutes of money. If he donated what he makes in a day, that would be $215 million, which would still not be enough. — Reina Sultan (@SultanReina) https://t.co/dl4R5VjdKBJanuary 12, 2020

This is approximately how much money Jeff Bezos accrues in 3 minutes. — Jeff Bezos Math (@BezosByTheBooks) https://t.co/jGmkFCGSvYJanuary 13, 2020

Amazon’s pledge to control the deadly bush fires was also compared to other high-profile contributions, as social media users pointed out that a string of celebrities, with far less personal or disposable wealth than Bezos, donated more out of their own pockets.