Shania Twain isn’t trying to fight the ageing process

Shania Twain has stopped trying to “battle” against ageing.

The 54-year-old singer has said she’s given up trying to win the fight against time, as she says trying to stop herself from looking older was “taking up too much space” in her life that she could have been using for her career.

Speaking during an appearance on the ‘LadyGang’ podcast, which will air in full on Tuesday, she said: “For me personally, I’m sure it’s very different for everybody, but I just started with time. Stepping out of battles that I couldn’t win. I mean, you know, ageing is a battle you can’t win.

“That battle and the focus and energy it takes, is taking up too much space! In my life, my emotional state, my mental state. I’ve got songs to write. I’m not gonna sit around.”

Shania says she would rather “dream about songs” than spend too much time worrying about her looks.

The Man! I Feel Like A Woman! hitmaker – who relaunched her music career in 2017 and is currently headlining a Las Vegas residency – added: “I’d rather dream about songs or dream about other things I want to do in my life, and I want to just daydream. I want to fantasize and enjoy what I do have and just, like, forget about the stuff I can’t change or that I can’t have. So, I think it’s a waste of time and energy to worry about trying to slow my ageing process down.

“I’m just going to be healthy, and I’m so much more accepting now of the way I look, you know, with and without clothes.”