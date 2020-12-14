Shaq shoots his shot at Megan Thee Stallion

Shaq shoots his shot at Megan Thee StallionMonday, December 14, 2020
|
NBA legend, Shaquille O’Neal is still out here shooting his shot- at Megan Thee Stallion that is.
The retired NBA superstar has joined the ever-growing list of celebrities who have shown interest in the 25-year-old rapper.
This interest arose during Meghan Thee Stallion’s Instagram Live recently. The rapper, known for her ridiculously strong knees, was twerking away to her song Cry Baby. And what can we say? Shaq liked what he saw very much.
The 48-year-old basketball legend was watching the session and left a risqué comment. “Watching that booty,” he wrote.
Shaq was previously in a relationship with former “Flavor of Love” and “I Love Money” contestant Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander, although that ended after two years. He also dated model Laticia Rolle.
