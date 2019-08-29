Shawn Mendes launches foundation

Shawn Mendes launches foundationThursday, August 29, 2019
|
Shawn Mendes has launched a foundation to raise more than $1 million for issues affecting his fans.
The In My Blood hitmaker launched The Shawn Mendes Foundation on Wednesday, and it is expected that the funds will go towards various causes that are close to the hearts of his audience.
In a press release, he said: “[I hope the foundation will] inspire and empower his fans and today’s youth to bring about positive change in the world and advocate for issues they care most about. For a long time, I’ve wanted to find a way to amplify the causes that my fans and I care deeply about and to help make the voices of our generation heard.”
He continued: “My goal in launching the foundation is to work alongside my fans, and do everything I can to help provide them with a platform that inspires positive change, and empowers young change-makers.”
