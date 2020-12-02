She does what now? Jobs women have that make men raise an eyebrow

She does what now? Jobs women have that make men raise an eyebrowWednesday, December 02, 2020
|
A woman’s chosen profession tells you as much about
her personality and character as it does her goals and ambitions in life. Make
no mistake, you cannot totally separate yourself from your career even after your
shift is done. A woman’s work is never done and so when he hears about your
chosen career path it may make him stop and think, especially if it is
sensational, dangerous, controversial or clandestine.
1. Police Officer: She will do all the protecting and serving in that union.
2. Urologist: Handling men’s private parts leaves him with so many questions.
3. Masseuse: Having healing hands means that she is always in demand.
4. Exotic dancer: Like T-Pain said, he is in love with a stripper.
5. Psychiatrist: Being a shrink means that you have the best stories.
6. Model: He is intrigued by the many stories of meeting celebrities and shooting in exotic locations.
7. Nuclear physicist: Beautiful AND smart?
8. Mortician: Dude, she deals with the dead all day. You cannot compete with that crowd.
9. Exterminator: Usually women scream and run from insects and rodents but this one has fun finding them.
10. Sanitation removal engineer: A glorified way of saying she is a garbage collector.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy