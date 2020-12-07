‘She is so talented’: Cardi B isn’t happy about Teyana Taylor’s retirement

The world

was shocked when entertainer Teyana Taylor announced that she would be retiring

from music months after she released The Album.

Cardi B was among many who were taken aback by Taylorâ€™s decision.

Following the announcement, the WAP singer revealed that she loved Taylorâ€™s music.

â€œIf you know me then you know Teyana Taylorâ€™s album itâ€™s my favorite of 2020. I swear she really got the best album this year,â€ Cardi B tweeted on Saturday. â€œI hate that she feels how she feels cause she sooo talented and the music is soo good.â€

Highlighting that she got 162.8 million streams on Spotify for 2020, Taylor announced her retirement from music on Friday.

Â â€œWow, who did that? Yâ€™all did that! Ÿ¥ºThank you Ÿ’— I ainâ€™t gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the â€œmachineâ€, constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked, I mean the list on and on lol,â€ she said.

â€œIâ€™m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that I can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world!â€

In the same breath, Taylor expressed gratitude to her supporters.

She also said that she would be exploring other ventures, but she did not state what these would be.