‘She is so talented’: Cardi B isn’t happy about Teyana Taylor’s retirement

‘She is so talented’: Cardi B isn’t happy about Teyana Taylor’s retirementMonday, December 07, 2020
|
The world
was shocked when entertainer Teyana Taylor announced that she would be retiring
from music months after she released The Album.
Cardi B was among many who were taken aback by Taylorâ€™s decision.
Following the announcement, the WAP singer revealed that she loved Taylorâ€™s music.
â€œIf you know me then you know Teyana Taylorâ€™s album itâ€™s my favorite of 2020. I swear she really got the best album this year,â€ Cardi B tweeted on Saturday. â€œI hate that she feels how she feels cause she sooo talented and the music is soo good.â€
Highlighting that she got 162.8 million streams on Spotify for 2020, Taylor announced her retirement from music on Friday.
Â â€œWow, who did that? Yâ€™all did that! Ÿ¥ºThank you Ÿ’— I ainâ€™t gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the â€œmachineâ€, constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked, I mean the list on and on lol,â€ she said.
â€œIâ€™m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that I can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world!â€
In the same breath, Taylor expressed gratitude to her supporters.
She also said that she would be exploring other ventures, but she did not state what these would be.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy