‘She is so talented’: Cardi B isn’t happy about Teyana Taylor’s retirement

The world

was shocked when entertainer Teyana Taylor announced that she would be retiring

from music months after she released The Album.

Cardi B was among many who were taken aback by Taylor’s decision.

Following the announcement, the WAP singer revealed that she loved Taylor’s music.

“If you know me then you know Teyana Taylor’s album it’s my favorite of 2020. I swear she really got the best album this year,†Cardi B tweeted on Saturday. “I hate that she feels how she feels cause she sooo talented and the music is soo good.â€

Highlighting that she got 162.8 million streams on Spotify for 2020, Taylor announced her retirement from music on Friday.

 “Wow, who did that? Y’all did that! Ÿ¥ºThank you Ÿ’— I ain’t gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the “machineâ€, constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked, I mean the list on and on lol,†she said.

“I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that I can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world!â€

In the same breath, Taylor expressed gratitude to her supporters.

She also said that she would be exploring other ventures, but she did not state what these would be.