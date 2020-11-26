Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce donates 50 tablets to help with online learning

Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has stepped in to help with the country’s national online learning programme.

The four-time world 100-metre champion, in partnership with sponsors Digicel and GraceKennedy, donated 50 tablets to students to give them access to online classes.

Her alma mater, Wolmer’s High School for Girls, received 25 tablets while the Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Resource Centre in her home community Waterhouse received 25. Forty of the tablets were purchased by Fraser-Pryce, and 10, along with 30 SIM cards with data capabilities, were donated by Digicel for whom she is an ambassador.

“I am really really excited because I know with online learning right now in Jamaica a lot of kids are unable to go to school because they are not equipped with any tablets at home,” Fraser-Pryce said. “So now we have the centre they can actually come in and they can use the computers or the tablets, and they can get their school work done.”

She also donated two desktop computers with GraceKennedy donating an additional four to outfit the centre’s computer room.

Fraser-Pryce added that assistance will be provided for students to use the devices as well as help them with school work.