Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce joins actress Tia Mowry-Hardict for #WhatsNextFest

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce joins actress Tia Mowry-Hardict for #WhatsNextFestMonday, September 21, 2020
|
Two-time Olympic 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will be part of the
The three-day virtual summit begins tomorrow and will see women from around the globe share their experience, knowledge and optimism to “reframe their businesses and their futures so they can look up and look ahead.”
It’s aimed at arming women with the key lessons around navigating roadblocks in order to power through the next stage of their business.
Fraser-Pryce will be part of a panel discussing “Bouncing Back and Forward: Lessons in resilience to guide you through the best and worst of time” on the second day.
Her participation is apt, seeing how the Mommy Rocket returned from pregnancy and a toe injury to claim her fourth 100m title at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar last year. Up until last Friday, she was also the fastest woman in the world over the distance at 10.86 seconds, now 100th of a second behind her compatriot Elaine Thompson-Herah.
Fraser-Pryce’s panel will also include Oksana Masters and Kara Goldin.
The effervescent sprinter has been at the top of the sprint world for more than a decade, rising to prominence with her first of three consecutive Olympic 100m medals in 2008 when she won the event in 10.78 seconds.
Those interested in participating can find event and ticket information here.
