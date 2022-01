Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce plans postseason vacation in Eygpt

When Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce completes this track and field season, she has plans to travel to Egypt with her family for a much-needed vacation. And she reached out to Egyptian sprinter Bassant Hemida via Instagram to help her with the process.

An excited Hemdia shared the exchange between the two athletes which has since gone viral on social media.

“Hi Bassant,†Fraser-Pryce said as he hopped in the DMs.

“OMG is this a dream!!? Unbelievable I’m a big fan of you you are my idol,†Hemida responded. “Hi Shellyâ¤â¤.â€

“Thank you,†the second-fastest woman alive said. †I need some help. Hoping you can help me. Thinking of coming to Eygpt with my family after the season.â€

Take your time of thinking which places you want to visit and tell me. I can help you organize anything you want, you don’t know what you mean to mean,†Hemida continued in their exchange.

“I appreciate that,†Fraser-Pryce responded. “That’s nice of you.â€

Hemida shared a screenshot of their exchange her Instagram stories with the words; I can’t believe, you made my day Shelly ⤟¥°.â€

The World Champion and Olympic silver medalist ran a personal best 10.60 seconds to win the women’s 100m at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland on Thursday.