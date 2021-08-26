Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce plans postseason vacation in Eygpt

When Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce completes this track and field season, she has plans to travel to Egypt with her family for a much-needed vacation. And she reached out to Egyptian sprinter Bassant Hemida via Instagram to help her with the process.

An excited Hemdia shared the exchange between the two athletes which has since gone viral on social media.

â€œHi Bassant,â€ Fraser-Pryce said as he hopped in the DMs.

â€œOMG is this a dream!!? Unbelievable Iâ€™m a big fan of you you are my idol,â€ Hemida responded. â€œHi Shellyâ¤â¤.â€

â€œThank you,â€ the second-fastest woman alive said. â€ I need some help. Hoping you can help me. Thinking of coming to Eygpt with my family after the season.â€

Take your time of thinking which places you want to visit and tell me. I can help you organize anything you want, you donâ€™t know what you mean to mean,â€ Hemida continued in their exchange.

â€œI appreciate that,â€ Fraser-Pryce responded. â€œThatâ€™s nice of you.â€

Hemida shared a screenshot of their exchange her Instagram stories with the words; I canâ€™t believe, you made my day Shelly â¤Ÿ¥°.â€

The World Champion and Olympic silver medalist ran a personal best 10.60 seconds to win the womenâ€™s 100m at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland on Thursday.