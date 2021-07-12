Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s son stars in Nike ad

Another star may be taking away some of the shine from Jamaican sprinter, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce as she prepares to make history at the Tokyo Olympics-that’s her four-year-old son, Zyon.

Zyon was the star in a recent ad for his mom’s long-time sponsor-Nike. Zyon was seen in the stands with his dad, Jason Pryce, counting down to ten as Shelly-Ann competes in a race.

“Tomorrow his mom will be the fastest woman on earth,” actress Lupita Nyong’o says in a voiceover.

“Tomorrow could be your longest run ever. Your fastest run ever. Maybe your FIRST run ever.Tomorrow could even be record breaking. It could be the day @realshellyannfp runs 100m before her son Zyon counts to 10,” the caption for the post read. “Anything could happen tomorrow. All we have to do is imagine it. Let’s make it the Best Day Ever.”

Meanwhile, Fraser-Pryce reposted the video and used the moment to reflect on her legacy.

We still can’t get over the cutest of it all, check it out below BUZZ Fam.

“For every woman who dares to defy the odds!! What you do today becomes your tomorrow. Imagine. Work. Build. Your legacy starts now.,” he wrote.