Shelly Xpressionz makes blood donation appeal for hospitalised mother

Venerable dancer Shelly ‘Xpressionz’ Callum is appealing to the public for blood donations for her mother Angeleta Callum.

The latter is currently being treated at the Kingston Public Hospital in downtown Kingston.

The Dance Xpressionz Operations Manager used her Instagram platform to make the announcement yesterday.

“My mom is in need of blood,” she wrote. “You can donate at blood banks – Slipe Road, Chest Hospital, UWI. Name: Angeleta Callum. Hospital: KPH Ward 2B. Thank you and keep her in your prayers.”

Though some folks have answered the call, Callum said her family is still not over the hurdle as more blood donations are needed.

“Good morning my IG family please remember if you haven’t yet given blood for my mom please do so today,” she updated her followers today. “When you have done this link me to collect the receipt. I appreciate the love and support. Thank you again.”

Her plea has been reposted by several members of the entertainment fraternity including her longtime spouse, Orville Hall.

On Mother’s Day, Callum publicly celebrated her mother by sharing several photos on her Instagram page.

“My heart my queen you are the guide in my life,” she said. “I wish you nothing but happiness and peace on this day.”

Callum has a rich history in the performing arts, which was developed while attending the Excelsior Community College in Kingston.

She is a founding member of the all-rounded theatre arts group Dance Xpressionz and plays a former secret agent in the company’s hit YouTube series The Bartender.