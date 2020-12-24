Shemar Moore tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Shemar Moore will not be having the best Christmas this year as he tested positive for coronavirus.

In a post on his Instagram, Moore shared that he thought his symptoms were food poisoning, but a coronavirus test revealed that he has contracted the virus.

“I HAVE COVID!!!!” he said. “Just found out moments ago…I am gonna stay wrapping presents… Yes… I have been tested and told that I HAVE COVID!!!”

“I thought I had food poisoning… chills and aches all day today… still can smell, taste, no cough, no runny nose… I have to accept test results.”

However, Moore said he’s trying to maintain a positive outlook, even though, this Christmas will not be the same.

“My Xmas n New Years is clearly not gonna be the best… my last year and a half have not been the best… This is a hard time for ALL OF US… the WORLD!!! But…I BELIEVE in the sun shining through the rain!!!”

He added, “Stay safe and appreciate everything and everybody you have and had!! MUCH LOVE!!!!”