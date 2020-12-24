Shemar Moore tests positive for COVID-19

Shemar Moore tests positive for COVID-19Thursday, December 24, 2020
|
Actor Shemar Moore will not be having the best Christmas this year as he tested positive for coronavirus.
In a post on his Instagram, Moore shared that he thought his symptoms were food poisoning, but a coronavirus test revealed that he has contracted the virus.
“I HAVE COVID!!!!” he said. “Just found out moments ago…I am gonna stay wrapping presents… Yes… I have been tested and told that I HAVE COVID!!!”
“I thought I had food poisoning… chills and aches all day today… still can smell, taste, no cough, no runny nose… I have to accept test results.”
However, Moore said he’s trying to maintain a positive outlook, even though, this Christmas will not be the same.
“My Xmas n New Years is clearly not gonna be the best… my last year and a half have not been the best… This is a hard time for ALL OF US… the WORLD!!! But…I BELIEVE in the sun shining through the rain!!!”
He added, “Stay safe and appreciate everything and everybody you have and had!! MUCH LOVE!!!!”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy