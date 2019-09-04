Shenade steps up to the plate at Sandals

In May, when one of Sandals Negril’s Club Sandals agents, 27-year-old Shenade Quarrie, was announced as the Diamond Team Member of the Year 2018 the ballroom at the Negril Hills Golf Club erupted with cheers and screams as she undoubtedly deserved the coveted title.

And last week, Quarrie triggered even more screams, cheers of glee, hugs and congratulations when she was announced as the new Club Sandals Manager for Sandals Negril, leading a team of 18 persons.

Club Sandals is the department responsible for giving guests personalised concierge services that may include preparing vacation itineraries, making reservations, handling guests activities on and off the resort, as well as hosting special events for guests.

“Even with the absence of a manager and a supervisor, Shenade has really been carrying the Club Sandals mantle efficiently and with pride,” General Manager, David Latchimy said, ahead of the announcement.

He was right. Quarrie’s team underwent a transition recently and she was quick to jump in and fill the gap. This saw her handling the arrival of club level and butler guests, preparing her team’s weekly schedule, representing in Heads of Department meetings, daily shift meetings and other things required of a supervisor, while still carrying out her assigned tasks as a Club Sandals agent.

In fact, people would see her assisting with tasks outside of her job description and admit they wouldn’t extend themselves the way she does. But she is never deterred by that.

“I always share with my team members that people will try to spew negativity, but we should never allow that to slow us down because in all that noise, you never know who is watching,” she said.

Apart from her latest promotion, Quarrie is still basking in her Team Member of the Year moment and says she is happy she did something great in the eyes of her four-year-old son.

“On the night when my name was announced as Diamond Team Member, my son was the first person who came to my mind. I was like: ‘I did it for us, Amairy’,” she said.