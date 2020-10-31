Shenseea and Masego release flirty ‘Silver Tongue Devil’ video

Shenseea and Masego release flirty ‘Silver Tongue Devil’ videoSaturday, October 31, 2020
Dancehall
artiste Shenseea and United States-based singer Masego have released the music
video for their track, Silver Tongue Devil.
The visuals premiered on YouTube on Thursday, October 29, garnering more than 226,000 views. It is also trending at number seven in Jamaica on the platform.
In announcing the release on the video, Shenseea shared a clip from the video in which she was doing a bit of twerking.
â€œThe Jamaican in me Ÿ˜‚Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² Do it for my Africansâ€¦ @masego and I official music video is out now on youtube â€“ â€œSilver Tongue Devil Ÿ‘¹â€ Ÿ‰ go run it up Ÿ”¥ issa vibe,â€ she said in an Instagram post.
In the video, which was shot in Kingston, Masego is seen performing with a band when Shenseea enters the location, grabbing his attention. Dressed in a flirty outfit while twirling her hair, the dancehall artiste is later seen dancing and chatting. In another scene, she dances with a blushing Masego.
There was also a bit of choreography in the mix, with dancers â€“ led by choreography Kimiko Versatile â€“ showing off various dance moves.
The music video was directed and edited by Xtreme Arts and Romeich Ent TV.
