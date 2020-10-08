Shenseea and Masego team up for ‘Silver Tongue Devil’

Dancehall

artiste Shenseea has been featured on a song called Silver Tongue Devil.

But if there is something â€˜smuttyâ€™ on your mind, the song is not about what you might be thinking.

Instead, the track is simply about a slick-talking man who is interested in a female, but she is uncertain of his intentions.

The song also features Masego, who was born in Jamaica but migrated to the United States when he was about eight years old.

â€œIn Jamaica, releasing a song, itâ€™s a vibe as they say,â€ Masego said at the end of a recent Instagram video in which he was singing a part of the track.

Production work on Silver Tongue Devil was done by Grammy-winning producer Andron â€˜IzyBeatsâ€™ Cross, who did Koffeeâ€™s hit song Toast.

A â€˜visualizerâ€™ for the track was also uploaded to YouTube on Tuesday, the same day it was officially released. That video has since received more than 60,000 views.

And the viewers are loving it so far.

â€œYuh know the track gon be good when yuh see Shenseea pon it Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ˜¤Ÿ˜¤Ÿ˜¤This track go hardâ€¦saxophone sounding mad up with a lil Caribbean flare,â€ one person said.

â€œNot the collab we expected but the collab we needed,â€ another added.