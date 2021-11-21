Shenseea gives fans update on her medical condition

Shenseea gives fans update on her medical conditionSunday, November 21, 2021
|
Two weeks after informing her fans that she was hospitalized in the US, dancehall artiste Shenseea is assuring them that she’s doing okay.
Sharing a message from a concerned fan in which he inquired about her health, Shenseea told her more than four million Instagram followers that she’s resting.
“Hey Shen, good morning. As a concerned fan, I’m reaching out to you with hopes that you are recuperating from whatever you are going through. Praying for you to be well and in good health again,” the message read.
“Thank you. I am doing better as the days go by. Don’t worry, all I need is rest,” she responded.
However, Shenseea did not disclose why she was hospitalised.
Her manager Romeich Major also shared a screenshot of the message to his one million followers on Instagram, and fans expressed their relief that the Shen Yeng Boss was recovering.
“Hurry N Get Better Shen We Miss You,” one wrote.
“We all are praying for you shenseea ,” another added.
Shenseea on November 10 told them she was hospitalized , sharing with them a photo of her wearing a hospital wristband to her Instagram account.
