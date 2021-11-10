Shenseea hospitalized in the US, artiste says she’ll be out for a while

Dancehall artiste Shenseea has been hospitalized in the United States.

Shenseea made the disclosure on Instagram on Wednesday (November 10) where she told fans and promoters she would not be able to work for a while.

The entertainer asked her fans and promoters to be “understanding” as she would be a no show at some upcoming events.

Though not sharing details about her medical situation, the entertainer did share a photo of her hospital wrist band, which displays her first name, date of birth and date of admission.

“Unfortunately I will not be attending all 4 events this weekend,” Shenseea said below a picture of her hospital wrist band.

“To my shenyengz and promoters please understand as my health is truly at risk. I’ll be out for a while,” she added.

Shenseea’s post was flooded with kind words of support from industry colleagues, many of whom shared that they were praying for her speedy recovery.

“Keep strong mama we here for you fully. No one strong like my shenyeng,” said Shenseea’s former manager, Romeich Major, who was among the first to comment on the post.

“Speedy recovery Queen,” added rapper Busta Rhymes.

Artistes Jada Kingdom, Shaneil Muir, Bad Gyal CeCile and Denyque were among a host of others that showed their support for the “Run Run” hitmaker.

Shenseea most recently performed at Rolling Loud New York.

Prior to that she had been in Dubai for the All Africa Festival.

Shenseea was slated to participate in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ “Revolt Summit X AT&T “ on Saturday (November 13).