Shenseea misses her mom: “Rest well, my Queen”

Grief is tough for anyone to handle, particularly when it’s for a parent. Just ask Shenseea.

The dancehall artiste has been vocal about her sorrow since her mom’s passing four months ago, and again shared with her Instagram followers just how painful it is.

In a post shared to her IG Stories, the Blessed singer wrote, “I miss you mommy. I wish your time here on earth was longer. Miss you yo.”

She continued, “Sometimes I still can’t believe I’ll never see you again. NEVER smh! May God have mercy on your soul, rest well my Queen.”

She ended simply with, “I love you”.

Shenseea’s mom passed away in June after suffering a mild stroke and heart attack.

Keep your head up, Shenseea!