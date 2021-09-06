Shenseea, Popcaan, Hanna among others wish Jada Kingdom happy b-day

Dancehall artiste Jada Kingdom received an out pouring of love from the music fraternity on her birthday.

Kingdom who turned 23-years-old on Sunday (September 5) was greeted with a barrage of birthday greetings when she took to the gram on her special day.

From Shenseea to Spice and even politician Lisa Hanna, many fellow musicians blessed Kingdom with kind words on her special day.

â€œHappy birthdaaay,â€ wrote Shenseea below a picture of Kingdom.

â€œHappy birthday, Jada,â€ added Popcaan.

However one of the most eye-brow raising wishes came from, Peopleâ€™s National Party Member of Parliament Lisa Hanna.

Who knew Hanna and Kingdom were friends?

â€œHappy birthday twinkle Ÿ’« wishing you only the best and Gods blessings for all that your heart desires,â€ said Hanna.

â€œYk d chap mi gâ€¦more,â€ added fellow artiste Dexta Daps.

The birthday wishes came in fast and furious, however, Kingdom couldnâ€™t seem to get past the fact that she was now 23-years-old.

â€œTF! Iâ€™m 23 today!? Thanks for all the birthday wishes,â€ said Kingdom on the platform.

â€œSay Hello to my baby boy â€œHappiâ€ aka â€œPappi,â€she added.

How did Kingdom celebrate her birthday?

While Kingdom, didnâ€™t state specifically how she spent her birthday, she did hint at the fact that she got a special present from boyfriend Verse Simmonds.

â€œMost amazing gift ever from my executive producers â€œMoney well spentâ€ you guys are the fâ€”â€”best!Ÿ’œŸ’•(Â @versesimmondsÂ &Â @iamworldwidefreshÂ ) Thank unu soo much,â€ she said.

Kingdom a day earlier on Saturday (September 4) helped Simmonds celebrate his birthday by throwing him a surprise party.