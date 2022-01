Shenseea, Popcaan, Hanna among others wish Jada Kingdom happy b-day

Dancehall artiste Jada Kingdom received an out pouring of love from the music fraternity on her birthday.

Kingdom who turned 23-years-old on Sunday (September 5) was greeted with a barrage of birthday greetings when she took to the gram on her special day.

From Shenseea to Spice and even politician Lisa Hanna, many fellow musicians blessed Kingdom with kind words on her special day.

“Happy birthdaaay,†wrote Shenseea below a picture of Kingdom.

“Happy birthday, Jada,†added Popcaan.

However one of the most eye-brow raising wishes came from, People’s National Party Member of Parliament Lisa Hanna.

Who knew Hanna and Kingdom were friends?

“Happy birthday twinkle Ÿ’« wishing you only the best and Gods blessings for all that your heart desires,†said Hanna.

“Yk d chap mi g…more,†added fellow artiste Dexta Daps.

The birthday wishes came in fast and furious, however, Kingdom couldn’t seem to get past the fact that she was now 23-years-old.

“TF! I’m 23 today!? Thanks for all the birthday wishes,†said Kingdom on the platform.

“Say Hello to my baby boy “Happi†aka “Pappi,â€she added.

How did Kingdom celebrate her birthday?

While Kingdom, didn’t state specifically how she spent her birthday, she did hint at the fact that she got a special present from boyfriend Verse Simmonds.

“Most amazing gift ever from my executive producers “Money well spent†you guys are the f——best!Ÿ’œŸ’•( @versesimmonds & @iamworldwidefresh ) Thank unu soo much,†she said.

Kingdom a day earlier on Saturday (September 4) helped Simmonds celebrate his birthday by throwing him a surprise party.