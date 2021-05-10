Shenseea reunites with son for Mother’s Day

It was a beautiful moment captured on camera by manager Romeich Major and shared with her more than four million Instagram followers. Shenseeaâ€™s five-year-old son Rajeiro Lee running excitedly towards her in the airport and jumping up for a hug on Motherâ€™s Day.

Reallyâ€¦What more could a mother ask for?

Dancehall artiste Shenseea has been away in Miami Florida from her son for a while but â€œthe best gift everâ€ when he visited her there for Motherâ€™s Day.

But even as she celebrated the moment with her son, she was also saddened by the fact that this was her first Motherâ€™s Day without her mom.

Shenseeaâ€™s mom passed away in June last year.

â€œBeen a hard and bittersweet one, I miss my mom so much!!! Happy Motherâ€™s Day Mom, love and miss you infinity Ÿ˜­Ÿ˜­ big thanks toÂ @romeichentertainmentÂ andÂ @slydadiwizardÂ for bringing my world at my feetÂ @rajeiro__leeÂ my baby â¤ï¸â¤ï¸Â #TheBestMothersDayGift

Over in her Instagram stories, she reminisced on the last Motherâ€™s Day she spent with her mom and was happy she made it a good one.

She had bought her mom flowers, and a sewing machine she had always wanted.