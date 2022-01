Shenseea reunites with son for Mother’s Day

It was a beautiful moment captured on camera by manager Romeich Major and shared with her more than four million Instagram followers. Shenseea’s five-year-old son Rajeiro Lee running excitedly towards her in the airport and jumping up for a hug on Mother’s Day.

Really…What more could a mother ask for?

Dancehall artiste Shenseea has been away in Miami Florida from her son for a while but “the best gift ever†when he visited her there for Mother’s Day.

But even as she celebrated the moment with her son, she was also saddened by the fact that this was her first Mother’s Day without her mom.

Shenseea’s mom passed away in June last year.

“Been a hard and bittersweet one, I miss my mom so much!!! Happy Mother’s Day Mom, love and miss you infinity Ÿ˜­Ÿ˜­ big thanks to @romeichentertainment and @slydadiwizard for bringing my world at my feet @rajeiro__lee my baby â¤ï¸â¤ï¸Â #TheBestMothersDayGift

Over in her Instagram stories, she reminisced on the last Mother’s Day she spent with her mom and was happy she made it a good one.

She had bought her mom flowers, and a sewing machine she had always wanted.