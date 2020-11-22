Shenseea says mom’s passing felt like end of her career: “Nothing can beat this”

Shenseea wasn’t sure if her career could go on after she suffered the devastating loss of her mother in June.

The artiste, who has been vocal about her struggles with coping with the loss, went in-depth about her feelings with Yendi Phillipps on her show Odyssey with Yendi.

“I told myself that I was going to speak on it the other day but the thing is with me is like I don’t know if I’m dealing with it right, I’ve never lost anybody close to me before, never,” the Blessed artiste said.

The heartbreaking incident was one that almost saw her rising career end, she shared.

“I felt like this was the end of my career. I told my team that mi nuh know how I’m gonna get up. I’ve never been through this before, this is the hardest thing I’ve ever dealt with in my life, this has been the worst day of my life. There’s nothing that can beat this, I don’t see it.”

However, the outpouring of love from her team, fans, family and entertainment community has helped to lift her. She’s also learnt to be more appreciative of the people around her.

“I wasn’t the type of person that sentimental…since the passing of my mom I found myself just showing appreciation more, me hug up people more like mi nuh hug people, the only person I will hug is my son, I don’t do that with nobody.”

She said, “Is like God taught mi a lesson in the loss, don’t take nothing fi granted, nuh tek nothing fi nobody fi granted, nuh tek nuh time fi granted. Nothing at all.”