Shenseea working on an album, dreams of collab with Rihanna

Shen Yeng day ones, and Shen Yeng coverts, you’ll be excited to hear that ya girl, dancehall artiste Shenseea is working on her first album!

The ‘Princess of Dancehall’ made the revelation during an interview with YouTuber, Timera Blair.

And according to the Shen Yeng boss, it’s gonna be “lit”

“I’m going to do a little rap, a bit of singing, deejaying, just a mixture of Shenseea and what I have to offer,” she said.

While not divulging when it’ll be released, Shenseea said fans should expect a lot of features. She didn’t name who would be featured on the album but shared that her dream collab would be with international superstar Rihanna.

“Ever seen she came on the scene, I’ve been watching her on BET, MTV, straight up to where she is right now. She’s definitely one of my biggest inspiration where music is concerned. I absolutely just love her. I love her vibe, how she carries herself, how she deals with the media, just everything about her,” she said.

Dear Rihanna, can you make Shenseea’s dream come true?