Shenseea still hurting after mom’s passing

Shenseea still hurting after mom’s passingFriday, October 16, 2020
Dancehall artiste Shenseea has accomplished a lot in the past few months -signing on as an
But she also suffered a devasting loss when her mom passed away in June. She told fans that her mom was admitted to hospital after suffering a mild stroke and heart attack.
And although the Sheng Yeng boss tries to put on a good face for her friends and followers on Instagram, today she embraced her vulnerability and shared that she is still hurting.
“Not a day goes by and I don’t think of you. Only God alone know how much mi miss you… how much,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.
This is the first time that Shenseea has publicy spoken about her mom in more than two months.
After her first performance since her mother’s passing at the Taste of Reggae Sumfest concert, Shenseea shared the pain of her mother’s passing with her followers.
Noting that she was very close to her mother, Shenseea said: “It hurts to think about her, hurts to talk about her, hurts to cry! I still can’t fully face this reality…”
