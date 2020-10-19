She’s COVID free! Giuliana Rancic recovers from virus

American TV personality

Giuliana Rancic and her family have recovered from COVID-19, a month after testing

positive for the virus.

Rancic made the disclosure on Friday after a fan asked how she was ‘feeling from COVID.”

“We are through it and all better now. Thank you for asking. We appreciate it,” said Rancic, who is also a cancer survivor.

In September, Rancic missed the Emmy Awards after testing positive for coronavirus.

She shared the news with her Instagram followers in a video she shared on September 20, the same day the award show was aired.

“As part of E! and NBCUniversal’s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now, as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I am very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people, so for that, I’m thankful,” Rancic said at the time.