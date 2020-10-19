She’s COVID free! Giuliana Rancic recovers from virus

She’s COVID free! Giuliana Rancic recovers from virusMonday, October 19, 2020
|
American TV personality
Giuliana Rancic and her family have recovered from COVID-19, a month after testing
positive for the virus.
Rancic made the disclosure on Friday after a fan asked how she was ‘feeling from COVID.”
“We are through it and all better now. Thank you for asking. We appreciate it,” said Rancic, who is also a cancer survivor.
In September, Rancic missed the Emmy Awards after testing positive for coronavirus.
She shared the news with her Instagram followers in a video she shared on September 20, the same day the award show was aired.
“As part of E! and NBCUniversal’s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now, as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I am very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people, so for that, I’m thankful,” Rancic said at the time.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy