She’s royal: Russell Wilson says wife Ciara is his queen

She’s royal: Russell Wilson says wife Ciara is his queenMonday, October 26, 2020
|
Singer Ciara
celebrated her 35th birthday on Sunday, and her hubby, Russell
Wilson, wrote her the sweetest message on Instagram, describing her as his
queen.
In the post, Wilson said that Ciara is simply heaven-sent.
“My Queen. You are everything a man, husband, lover, friend, dad, a family, and our kids could ever ask for! You are Heaven sent,” he said.
He continued: “You have changed my life for the better. You, my Queen, are the most loving mother to our beautiful 3 babies. I am grateful for how you always love. Jesus has anointed you from the crown of your head to the souls of your feet. You have changed generations with your music, your dance, business, & your influence as a woman around the world. However, despite all of that… the best thing about you is how you always make our family laugh and smile from ear to ear. We love how you wrap your arms around us. We love you forever. Daddy loves you. Happy Birthday Babylove! @Ciara.”
In addition to his sugary words, Wilson shared two photos. In the first picture, Ciara is seen hugging their three-year-old daughter, Sienna, and her six-year-old son Future Wilburn, who she had with rapper Future. In the second photo, Wilson, Ciara and their daughter are seen smiling for a picture.
Ciara and Wilson got married in 2016, and she gave birth to their second child, Win Harrison Wilson, in July.
