Shirtless flagbearer steals attention at Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

Pita Taufatofua, a Tongan taekwondo practitioner did not disappoint us when he appeared at the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Taufatofua carried the Tonga flag proudly while showing off his well-toned torso oiled to perfection. He first appeared shirtless at the 2016 Rio Games shirtless, and went viral. He appeared at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in 2018 where he represented his country in skiing. It was winter, but Taufatofua definitely turned up the heat!

And if his shirtless torso wasn’t conspicuous enough, it was complemented by the distinct traditional Tonga skirt.

Let’s take a moment to soak in the view BUZZ Fam.

There’s more too; Taufatotua wasn’t the only shirtless Olympian at the opening ceremony. Rillio Rio Rii, a Vanuatu flag-bearer, also came out shirtless and covered in oil as well. Some may say this is competition, but we choose to look at it with a wider view.

Perfect start to the games, don’t you think?