Shirtless flagbearer steals attention at Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

Shirtless flagbearer steals attention at Tokyo Olympics opening ceremonyFriday, July 23, 2021
|
Pita Taufatofua, a Tongan taekwondo practitioner did not disappoint us when he appeared at the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Taufatofua carried the Tonga flag proudly while showing off his well-toned torso oiled to perfection. He first appeared shirtless at the 2016 Rio Games shirtless, and went viral. He appeared at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in 2018 where he represented his country in skiing. It was winter, but Taufatofua definitely turned up the heat!
And if his shirtless torso wasn’t conspicuous enough, it was complemented by the distinct traditional Tonga skirt.
Let’s take a moment to soak in the view BUZZ Fam.
There’s more too; Taufatotua wasn’t the only shirtless Olympian at the opening ceremony. Rillio Rio Rii, a Vanuatu flag-bearer, also came out shirtless and covered in oil as well. Some may say this is competition, but we choose to look at it with a wider view.
Perfect start to the games, don’t you think?
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy