Shocking Murray pays tribute to Marcus Garvey

Shocking Murray delivers a powerful message in his song, Reality Curfew. (Photo: Contributed)

On his latest single Reality Curfew, Shocking Murray pays tribute to national hero Marcus Garvey. Produced by Errol Harvey and released on the Sinkle Bible label on July 22, the song delivers a powerful message.

“Marcus Garvey is revered by many people worldwide as one of the greatest philosophers in modern history. He is also the father of the civil rights movement. He has inspired many great black leaders, including Nelson Mandela, Jomo Kenyatta, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr,” Shocking Murray said.

“However, when you look at things in Jamaica, it’s like no one is trying to live by his teachings. People give lip service to his works and nothing else.”

Reality Curfew is the first single from Shocking Murray’s upcoming EP that is scheduled to be released later this year on the Big Trees label.

“The EP will consist of seven tracks; all of them are new songs. It is a wonderful project. I’ve recorded all the songs already. We’re just completing the mixing and mastering, and after that, we’ll set a release date,” said the entertainer, who was born and raised in Snow Hill, Portland.

— Written by Chase