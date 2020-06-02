Should you ask wedding guests for cash instead of gifts?

If

you live on your own, chances are you already have a toaster, microwave,

blender and other necessary appliances.

In such a case, having a bridal registry where people get to choose even more of these same items to gift you would not only be silly but an unnecessary duplication. What most people need when get married is money; cold, hard cash. It takes cash to care and when tying the knot, the bills for cake, dress, decorations, and keepsakes can easily move from reasonable to the ridiculous.

So should you go to our friends and family with your outstretched hands, asking for cash or do you suck it up and delay the nuptials or make it less grand?

Before you decide, first take a look at your budget. Trim off the excesses, including those on the guest list. Auntie Loretta that you haven’t seen in 13 years doesn’t have to be there. She can be sent wedding pics in a Dropbox link.

If you trim the fat and are still in the red, then you could possibly look to your parents to see if they are in a financial position to help and then maybe your siblings or a favourite aunt or uncle. Friends should be the last resort as you do not want your business on social media before you even say ‘I do’. People can be mean and cruel, and this is not something you want to deal with on one of the biggest days of your life.

If money is really tight, why not just forgo the whole hoopla and ‘do the do’ with just your immediate family as witnesses? You can have the big ceremony five years down the road when things are better economically, assuming you even find it necessary at the time.

However, if you insist on fund-hunting, consider a bridal registry at a financial institution, such as a building society, where deposits are accepted into an account set up just for that purpose. Guests will be given an account number to deposit cash so that the newlyweds can start their new lives on sound financial footing.

The most important thing to remember is that a marriage is a union of two lives, and we’d rather start off in wedded bliss than debt so consider carefully.