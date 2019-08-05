Is your boss spying on you at work?

Yawn! What a great weekend. But wasn’t ready for Monday morning.

He looks at the clock. Only 10:30! rests his aching head on his computer keyboard for a quick snooze.J

Ping! quickly checks her phone and smiles. It’sS #HotGirlSummer and her best friend has invited her for a drink.

WhatsApp’s her back. Discussions start on what to wear. More pings!S

Sigh! is stressed out. Tears come to her eyes. Her one true love said goodbye. The rent is overdue. M

gets up and goes to the bathroom for the fifth time since morning. Her makeup needs fixing now. M

Brrr! answers his cell phone. Wha’ gwaan? T is always available to chat with friends – about last night. T

leans back in his chair. Yes, men can gossip too! T

Productivity is a big concern in Jamaica. It’s a big deal. The economy is growing. Unemployment is down but competition for jobs is fierce.

Your boss wants to see results. But, are you producing?

According to the Jamaica Productivity Centre, productivity is important because it keeps the costs of goods and services low. If a company produces more, it can create more jobs and better jobs. Makes sense!

So, what are you doing, slouching at your desk? Your boss might have something to say about that. And he/she might be checking up on you, right now – using the technology that we all enjoy.

With a range of apps to choose from, more employers are zooming in on how employees are spending their time at work.

Yup! The question is: Are you “engaged” at work?

OK, we don’t all LOVE our job. It may be temporary. It may be part-time. But shouldn’t you be giving it your best shot?

Because if you are doing too much sleeping on the job – be careful. The boss may be watching you!