10 signs your man treats you like oxtail

Truth be told, women often bash men for being ‘dogs’, and this is not always the case. But if they are dogs, then that makes us dog groomers for putting up with so much of their mess.

Men can only get away with what we allow them to, so oftentimes it is us who should shoulder the blame for having men who treat us like chicken back with no gravy, instead of tender juicy oxtail.

Nobody wants to be in a relationship where they are not being treated well. But before you slip and fall in such a relationship, you need to look out for the signs that your man sees your true worth, and you will be adored like tender oxtail.

1. He introduces you to all his friends as ‘his queen’.

2. When you have a need, he does not just say ‘sorry to hear that’, he actually tries to remedy it.

3. Your image is both his screen saver AND his Whatsapp display picture.

4. He does not leave your side to answer any calls.

5. You can answer his cell phone regardless of who is calling and when.

6. When his family and friends do not hear from him, they call you for to confirm his safety.

7. His boss and pastor know you by name. And if his barber does, get ready for that ring.

8. He never forgets your birthday. And the random anniversary milestones you celebrate.

9. Your mother thinks he walks on water and asks about him before checking on you.

10. He is not afraid to apologise when in the wrong.