Simone Biles says her aunt died ‘unexpectedly’ during Olympic Games

US gymnast Simone Biles revealed that her aunt died “unexpectedly” during the Tokyo Olympic Games. The star gymnast withdrew from four individual finals at the Games, including the all-around individual competition, vault, uneven bars, and floor exercise.

She shared that she was suffering the twisties and dealing with mental health concerns. After winning bronze on the balance beam on Tuesday, she revealed the death of her aunt on her father’s side during a press conference.

“At the end of the day, people don’t understand what we are going through,” she said.“Two days ago, I woke up and my aunt unexpectedly passed, and it wasn’t any easier being here at the Olympic Games.”

“People have to realize that, at the end of the day, we’re humans, we’re not just entertainment,” she added. “There are things going on behind the scenes that people have no idea about.”

And according to Bile, she was even surprised that she was able to do an event at the Olympics.

“Every day I had to be medically evaluated by the doctors, and then I had two sessions with a sports psychologist which kind of helped keep me more level-headed,” said Biles on preparing for beam. “I was cleared to do beam, which I honestly didn’t think I’d be cleared to do last night.”